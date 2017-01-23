The Lost City of Z Trailer

Sure, Indiana Jones has a cooler name, but Percy Fawcett was a real guy, which is a palpable advantage when you’re petitioning for entry into the Historical Badass Hall of Fame. An artillery officer, archaeologist and explorer of no small renown, Fawcett’s big claim to fame was his expedition into the heart of the Brazilian jungle, his son in tow, to try and find a legendary lost city that he called “Z” (rhymes with head). The thing is…

…well, that would be telling. Don’t Google this guy – real history is full of spoilers.

From director, James Gray, comes the true story of Percy and his obsessive quest, starring Charlie Hunnam, Robert Pattinson, Tom Holland and Sienna Miller. Seriously, it looks like a cracker of a tale. The Lost City of Z is making it’s premiere at the Berlinale shortly, with a 2017 Australian theatrical release date expected to be announced before too long.