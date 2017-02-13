The Legend of Ben Hall Gets US Distribution

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the North American distribution rights for The Legend of Ben Hall have sold at the Berlin Film Festival, going to Singaporean entertainment company, Vega Baby.
The delightfully named Vega Baby are planning a cross-platform theatrical release later in 2017, working in conjunction with Son Pictures Home Entertainment.
That’s certainly great news for the film and its writer and director, Matthew Holmes, whose initial crowd-funded short film project grew in scope and ambition to become the first feature film based on the titular real-life road agent, and a notable independent success. This deal promises to put Holmes’ work in front of a whole new audience, which should auger well for his future career.
They’re in for a treat-an Aussie treat!!
I saw the movie at the Lido and thought Matthew Holmes did a sensational job and achieved so much with so little. Great story, acting, cinematography, music, acting, sets and costumes. Amazing attention to detail. Very authentic. It was disappointing it didn’t get a wider release as there was so much to enjoy. Hopefully it will get a much better reception overseas as it is very well deserved. Reckon the US audiences will love it and Matthew’s career will soar.