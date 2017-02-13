The Legend of Ben Hall Gets US Distribution

The Singapore-based Vega Baby has bought the North American distro rights for the indie bushranger epic.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the North American distribution rights for The Legend of Ben Hall have sold at the Berlin Film Festival, going to Singaporean entertainment company, Vega Baby.

The delightfully named Vega Baby are planning a cross-platform theatrical release later in 2017, working in conjunction with Son Pictures Home Entertainment.

That’s certainly great news for the film and its writer and director, Matthew Holmes, whose initial crowd-funded short film project grew in scope and ambition to become the first feature film based on the titular real-life road agent, and a notable independent success. This deal promises to put Holmes’ work in front of a whole new audience, which should auger well for his future career.