The Film Critics Circle of Australia Award Nominations Are In

While the spread of nominations among this year’s usual suspects – Hacksaw Ridge, Goldstone, The Daughter, Looking for Grace, and festival fave Girl Asleep – is as one might expect, it’s Melbourne-shot indie Pawno that has become a surprise contender, picking up five nominations at this year’s Film Critics Circle of Australia Awards (Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, and Best Script).

Hacksaw Ridge, unsurprisingly, led the pack with a total of nine nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director for Mel Gibson. Apart from the big guns, the rest of the field is scattered, with A Month of Sundays scoring a couple of acting nominations, the stunning Spear in the running for Best Cinematography, and Boys in the Trees getting a nod for its retro soundtrack. Even Gods of Egypt picked up a nom (Best Music).

Still, that is a tight shot grouping for a award supposed to acknowledge the breadth of Australian cinema. There are more than a few glaring omissions from the slate. No love, apart from Damon Herriman’s Best Supporting nod, for Down Under? Nothing for Steve Le Marquand in Broke? Nothing for Venice winner, Early Winter? Down River, Is This the Real World, The Legend of Ben Hall?

Red Dog: True Blue? Nothing? Come on.

For all that, we are happy for all the nominees and wish them the best of luck. We just wish there were more of them.

BEST FILM

Girl Asleep

Goldstone

Hacksaw Ridge

Looking for Grace

The Daughter

BEST DIRECTOR

Mel Gibson – Hacksaw Ridge

Rosemary Myers – Girl Asleep

Matthew Saville – A Month of Sundays

Ivan Sen – Goldstone

Simon Stone – The Daughter

BEST ACTOR

John Brumpton – Pawno

Andrew Garfield – Hacksaw Ridge

Ewen Leslie – The Daughter

Aaron Pedersen – Goldstone

Richard Roxburgh – Looking for Grace

BEST ACTRESS

Maeve Dermody – Pawno

Radha Mitchell – Looking for Grace

Maggie Naouri – Joe Cinque’s Consolation

Bethany Whitmore – Girl Asleep

Odessa Young – The Daughter

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Andrew Commis ACS – The Daughter

Andrew Commis ACS – Girl Asleep

Simon Duggan ACS – Hacksaw Ridge

Bonnie Elliott ACS – Spear

Katie Milwright ACS – Looking for Grace

BEST ACTRESS SUPPORTING ROLE

Kerry Armstrong – Pawno

Justine Clarke – A Month of Sundays

Rachel Griffiths – Hacksaw Ridge

Miranda Otto – The Daughter

Jacki Weaver – Goldstone

BEST ACTOR SUPPORTING ROLE

Mark Coles-Smith – Pawno

Damon Herriman – Down Under

Sam Neill – The Daughter

Hugo Weaving – Hacksaw Ridge

Terry Norris – Looking for Grace

BEST SCRIPT

Damian Hill – Pawno

Andrew Knight, Robert Schenkkan – Hacksaw Ridge

Ivan Sen – Goldstone

Simon Stone – The Daughter

Matthew Whittet – Girl Asleep

BEST MUSIC

Marco Beltrami – Gods of Egypt

Mark Bradshaw – The Daughter

Rupert Gregson-Williams – Hacksaw Ridge

Ivan Sen – Goldstone

Shinjuku Thief & Darrin Verhagen – Boys in the Trees

BEST EDITOR

Peter Carrodus – Looking for Grace

Karryn de Cinque – Girl Asleep

John Gilbert – Hacksaw Ridge

Veronika Jenet – The Daughter

Ivan Sen – Goldstone

BEST FEATURE DOCUMENTARY

Another Country

In the Shadow of the Hill

The Family

On Richard’s Side

Zach’s Ceremony

The FCCA Awards will be held on Tuesday, February 21, 2017, at the Paddington Woollahra RSL.