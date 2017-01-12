The Coen Brothers are Making a TV Western

Joel and Ethan Coen make great movies, and they make really great Westerns. Can they drop the former, double down on the latter, and make a great television Western? Of course they can – they’re the Coens.

The baleful brothers have written The Ballad of Buster Scruggs for Annapurna Television, according to Variety, and they aim to direct every episode of what is being described as an “event anthology” limited series. Apparently their distro approach will also combine a theatrical element, but there’s no word on how that will play out – perhaps edited down ala The Trip?

Not much is happening on the plot detail front at this point, except we know that the series will follow six different connected storylines. Still, even at this early stage of the game this is exciting news.