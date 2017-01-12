T2 Trainspotting Begbie Featurette

There’s a reason they saved him ’til last – Francis “Franco” Begbie, as essayed by the great Robert Carlysle, is the stand-out Trainspotting character, his roiling, psychotic, booze-fueled rage eclipsing, to a certain degree, the film’s more direct concerns about ’90s junkie culture. Begbie simply blows everyone else off the screen, and looks set to to keep doing so in the long-awaited sequel.

T2 Trainspotting hits Australian cinemas on February 23, 2017. Kill time ’til then by reading Irvine Welsh’s The Blade Artist.