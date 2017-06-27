Sydney ClubInk Members! Win a Double Pass to an Advanced Screening of The Beguiled!

Cpl. John McBurney is an injured Union soldier who finds himself on the run as a deserter during the Civil War. He seeks refuge at an all-female Southern boarding school where the teachers and students seem more than willing to help. Soon, sexual tensions lead to dangerous rivalries as the women tend to his wounded leg while offering him comfort and companionship.

Directed by Sofia Coppola and starring Colin Farrell, Nicole Kidman, Kirsten Dunst, Elle Fanning, Emma Howard, Oona Laurence, Angourie Rice, and Addison Riecke, The Beguiled is in cinemas from July 13, but we have 30 double passes to give away to a special preview screening happening in Sydney at Event Cinemas, George Street, at 6.30 on Wednesday, July 5.

