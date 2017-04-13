Stranger With My Face Festival Announces First Films and Guests for 2017

Tasmanian horror festival Stranger With My Face has issued its first announcement for this year’s line-up.

Running in Hobart from May 5 – 7, Stranger With My Face was founded by filmmakers Briony Kidd and Rebecca Thomson and aims to explore the idea of ‘the horror within’, with a particular focus on female directors working in horror and related genres.

This year’s first salvo of highlights includes a retrospective of New Zealand filmmaker Gaylene Preston, with screenings of two of her films, Perfect Strangers and Mr Wrong; the Tasmanian premiere of female horror anthology XX, with filmmaker Roxanne Benjamin on hand for a Q&A; and a special screening of Wes Craven’s 1991 urban horror classic, The People Under the Stairs, with cinematographer Sandi Sissel (Master and Commander) in attendance.

Sissel, Preston, and Benjamin will also act as mentors at the filmmaker development program The Attic Lab, now in its second year following a successful 2016 debut.

More films and guests are to be announced in the coming weeks. For further info, shoot over to the official site.