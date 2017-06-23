It’s Stone vs Carell in the Battle of the Sexes Trailer

Emma Stone is Billie Jean King and Steve Carell is Bobby Riggs in Battle of the Sexes, the ’70s-set true life tale of tennis, sexism, rebellion, and all that good stuff from the directors of Little Miss Sunshine. Let’s go to the official synopsis:

“The electrifying 1973 tennis match between World number one Billie Jean King (Emma Stone) and ex-champ and serial hustler Bobby Riggs (Steve Carell) was billed as The Battle of the Sexes and became one of the most watched televised sports events of all time. The match caught the zeitgeist and sparked a global conversation on gender equality, spurring on the feminist movement. Trapped in the media glare, King and Riggs were on opposite sides of a binary argument, but off-court each was fighting more personal and complex battles. With a supportive husband urging her to fight the Establishment for equal pay, the fiercely private King was also struggling to come to terms with her own sexuality, while Riggs gambled his legacy and reputation in a bid to relive the glories of his past. Together, Billie and Bobby served up a cultural spectacle that resonated far beyond the tennis courts and animated the discussions between men and women in bedrooms and boardrooms around the world.”

Well, this looks pretty great. And that is one impressive cast; in addition to Stone and Carell, you’ve got Andrea Riseborough, Sarah Silverman, Bill Pullman, Alan Cumming, Elisabeth Shue, Fred Armisen, Natalie Morales, and Eric Christian Olsen filling out the ensemble. And let’s face facts: right now, gender equality is hot button issue, arguably more so than it was in ’73 (if nothing else, we don’t have to march in the street to fight about it, when the virtual world is filled with comment threads) – the film is nothing if not timely.

Battle of Sexes hits Australian cinemas on September 28, 2017.