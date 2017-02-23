Why You Should Still Wait to See John Wick: Chapter 2

Holy cow, you guys, we’re getting a sequel to John Wick! The Australian trailer just landed in our inbox and we couldn’t be happier. Here’s the official synopsis:

In this next chapter following the 2014 hit, legendary hit man John Wick (Keanu Reeves) is forced back out of retirement by a former associate plotting to seize control of a shadowy international assassins’ guild. Bound by a blood oath to help him, John travels to Rome where he squares off against some of the world’s deadliest killers.

Starring Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane, Common and Ruby Rose, John Wick: Chapter 2 hits Australian cinemas on May 11.

Ahem. Well, of course you know all that. John Wick: Chapter 2 is in theatrical release in the States already, earning rapturous reviews for its head-shooty goodness and earning the ire of Australian fans who, up until recently, didn’t know if it was getting a big screen release here at all. It’s been, frankly, a bit of a cluster.

Now, let’s get down to brass tacks. Obviously, it sucks that John Wick Part Deux has been delayed, and when it hits Australian cinemas it’ll be a full 85 days, give or take, after we would normally expect to see a high profile film like this. It’s especially galling given that we live in an age where we’ve become accustomed to having a worldwide communication network at our fingertips, filled with easily transferable and replicable digital media. It’s easy enough to run the numbers and surmise that JW2 might have already hit US home release by the time it hits the big screen here, and resolve to take a little VPN-masked trip to the Pirate Bay instead, ha ha, screw you studios, fight the power.

But that’s a shallow attitude to take. More than that, it’s self-defeating.

The real truth is that there are factors other than simple overseas release dates at play here including, but not limited to:

Available screen real estate – there are only so many screens to go around, and our screens host US, overseas and domestic product. Sometimes there is simply no room for everything all at once. Why did JW2 get moved back? Well, at a guess…

Projected profitability. The first John Wick is a great film, but it only made $2.8 million at the Australian box office, and really picked up steam on home release and via word of mouth. It’s possible those factors might drive up the box office take if it weren’t for…

Stiff competition. The positioning of a release date is a complicated thing, but one of the obvious factors is simply what is it up against? On February 16, JW2 would have gone head to head with The Great Wall, a movie that had already taken $200m at the Chinese BO, which is over twice John Wick‘s total worldwide take. JW2 is almost certainly a better movie than The Great Wall, but this is about numbers. The rest of the calendar is equally dicey – even in weeks where JW2 would not be opening against anything likely to steal its thunder (say Aril 6 or April 25), subsequent weeks would probably see a big drop off as the veritable flood of this year’s tentpole flicks starts to hit.

Now, you probably don’t care about any of that: you just want to see the movie you want to see within a reasonable timeframe, and that’s completely understandable. But here’s the real truth, and it’s a simple thing that is well worth getting your head around:

Despite the delay, you actually don’t want to see JW2 fail here, because the box office success of John Wick: Chapter 2 directly impacts whether we’ll even see a John Wick: Chapter 3 in cinematic release in Australia.

If you hit the comment threads on any article on this topic, you’ll see a whole bunch of people vowing to download JW2 as a way to “punish” the distributor or “teach them a lesson”. The thing is, a lesson would be taught, but probably not the one they’re thinking of. The takeaway for Australian distributors Entertainment One won’t be “Holy hell, we should have fought harder for a day-and-date release”, it’ll be “John Wick movies don’t do well in Australian theatres. Straight to DVD it is.”

Does anyone want that? We shouldn’t think so.

And thus we come to the concept of delayed gratification, which is not only useful in encouraging the promulgation of kick-ass action movies in which Keanu Reeves shoots a bunch of dudes in the head, it’s a hallmark of maturity and a strong foundation for success and psychological well-being – but let’s stay on point.

Delayed gratification is, in the shell of a nut, putting off something fun for the short term with the foreknowledge that it will result in better and more fun down the track. In this particular case, the best reason to wait and actually pay for JW2 in the cinema is that it lays the groundwork for more Wick wackness in the future. Indeed, the better it does, the more it encourages the distributor to give any further sequels a higher profile and a better, from the punter’s POV, release window. This is voting with your wallet, but in a way which is perhaps counterintuitive; if you love John Wick and you’re mad that JW2 has been delayed so much (again, 85 freakin’ days – it absolutely sucks) is not up stumps and head for the torrents, it’s actually to put your money on the barrelhead and send the message that this is the sort of movie you want to see, and you will pay to see it.

The inequities and complexities of distro aside, that’s the only message worth sending, because it’s the only one that will be heard. Don’t pay to see bad movies (but still, don’t pirate ’em), do pay to see good ones. You need to pay for the art you like, even if you have to wait a bit, even if it’s a pain in the arse, because it’s the only way to encourage the powers that be to make more of the stuff you like – in this case, more John Wick. Anything else, and you’re just shooting yourself in the foot.

And we’d much rather watch Keanu shoot dudes in the head.