Win One of 10 Double Passes to the 2017 Spanish Film Festival

Discover ‘REEL INSPIRACIÓN’ as the Spanish Film Festival (SFF), playing exclusively at Palace Cinemas

around Australia, reveals the thrilling program for its 20th birthday edition. The program includes a starstudded

line-up of films, featuring performances by Penélope Cruz, 2013 festival guest Maribel Verdú, and

Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon in a new instalment of The Trip, along with the Berlinale award-winning film

Summer 1993, a focus on flamenco dancing, and a retrospective on iconic actress, singer and director, Ana

Belén. Showcasing 39 films, the festival invites audiences to indulge in almost three weeks of Spanish

culture on the big screen.

