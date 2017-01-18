South Australian Short Smashed Heads for the Berlinale

South Australian produced short film, Smashed, will make its debut on the world stage at the prestigious 67th Berlinale – Berlin International Film Festival, screening in the youth-focused Generation Program.

The second part of a feature film horror anthology by the team behind the multi-award winning Too Dark, Smashed follows the continuing exploits of their heroine, Jess, played by Sarah Jeavons. In this outing, we get the story of larrikins Ray, Dean and Paul, who kidnap local footy hero Christian, in order to gain the attention of Christian’s girlfriend Jess. Their prank soon swerves out of control, trapping the youths in a recurring nightmare in the SA bush. Harrison Gilbertson and Toby Wallace co-star.

Producer Michael Clarkin said, “Berlin is the first major European Festival of the film calendar year, so to have our World Premiere there is an incredible honour and testament to our creative team. And given that previous juries have comprised such cinematic legends as Meryl Streep, Clive Owen and Audrey Tautou and this year’s Jury President is Basic Instinct director Paul Verhoeven, we’re looking forward to taking some ‘world class’ selfies…!”

Clarkin, Haddin, Lahiff and Jeavons will be on hand when Smashed makes its world premiere in Berlin on Tuesday, February 14.