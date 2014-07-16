Sharknado 5 Will Film in Australia

Let’s just marvel at this for a moment, shall we:

Sharknado is a genuine phenomenon these days, and whether that’s a good thing or a bad thing is left as an exercise for the reader. We’re about to get a fifth Sharknado flick, and we guess our production tax breaks must be exceptionally lucrative, as the Syfy flagship will lens at least partly in our neck of the woods.

As Syfy posted on their website yesterday, “Syfy and The Asylum announced this moring [sic] that Ian Ziering and Tara Reid will again star in SHARKNADO 5, reprising their roles as shark-fighting heroes Fin Shepard and April Wexler.

“Principal photography commenced today, February 2, in Bulgaria. The latest film in the hit global franchise, SHARKNADO 5 features the return of original cast member Cassie Scerbo as Nova, a bartender turned badass Sharknado fighter.

“But that’s not all! Because SHARKNADO 5 is coming Down Under!

“The film which sees the deadly weather phenomenon of shark-infested storms bombard cities around the world, will film in more than 5 countries, including the UK and Australia. Anthony C. Ferrante, who directed the first four films, is back to helm this latest installment, based on a script by Scotty Mullen.”

As for the plot: “…with much of North America lying in ruins, the rest of the world braces for the inevitable – a global sharknado. Fin Shepard and his family must put a stop to this disaster before Earth is completely obliterated.”

So, if you’re a Sharknado fan, this is fantastic news. And if you’re not, how about that Paul Thomas Anderson article yesterday? Pretty cool, huh?