Shane Jacobson and Magda Szubanski Team up for The BBQ

The humble Aussie barbecue gets its moment in the sun in a new comedy from the creators of The 25th Reich. Appropriately titled The BBQ, the film us due to start principal photography on February 6 in the Albury/Wodonga area.

Shane “Kenny” Jacobson stars alongside Magda Szubanski in the tale of the rise and fall of Darren “Dazza” Cook, grillman extraordinaire. As the official synopsis says, “…when one of his popular weekly BBQs accidentally triggers the states biggest mass food poising event, Dazza’s reputation and dignity are on the line. To make amends he seeks tutelage from the tyrannical Scottish chef known simply as The Butcher, who will be played by Magda. Together they enter an international barbecue competition, pitting Dazza’s homespun techniques against the world’s best BBQ chefs.”

Celebrity chef and My Kitchen Rules star Manu Feildel, actor/compere/comedienne Julia Zemiro (Rockwiz), and Nicholas Hammond (The Sound of Music) co-star. Stephen Amis directs and co-writes with David Richardson, Serge DeNardo and Angelo Salamanca.

“We’re thrilled to have attracted such an incredible cast to bring our story to the screen. The Aussie barbecue is the iconic watering hole that brings all people together, and The BBQ captures middle Australia in all its ragged, char-grilled glory. It’s a comedy that celebrates cultural diversity, slow-cooked on the barbie over millennia.” Amis said.

It’s certainly a strangely ascendant time for the Aussie Barbecue as a cultural icon. Not only is it the focus of this year’s Australia Day controversy, but another barbie-centric Australian film is about to make a splash overseas, with Rose Tucker and Matthew Selleh’s feature documentary, Barbecue, due for release soon. Shot in over 12 countries over the course of three years, the film looks at barbecue culture in a range of contexts and societies. If you’re a big fan of grilled meat, it’s quite a time to be alive.