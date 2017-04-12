Screen Australia Disburses Over $1M in Latest Funding Round

Seven features films, one TV project, three web series, and one Virtual Reality project are among the beneficiaries of the latest round of Screen Australia funding, announced today.

In addition, writer/director Lucy Gaffy has been invited to observe Masters students over a 10-week placement at New York City’s Juilliard School of Drama.

The features funded include The Wedding Officer, a WWII drama based on the best-selling novel by Anthony Capella and adapted by Andrew Knight (Hacksaw Ridge, Jack Irish), to be directed by Jocelyn Moorhouse; Relic, a psychological thriller written and directed by Natalie Erika James as her feature debut; the drama Fruit Pickers from writer/director brothers Sam and Tom McKeith, following on from their debut feature, Beast; and New Zealand author Kate de Goldi’s adaptation of her novel, From The Cutting Room of Barney Kettle, with Darren Ashton attached to direct.

Digital projects include Awake – First Contact from Start VR, an innovative virtual reality film about ordinary people who are visited in their dreams by aliens from another reality; live-action children’s series Get Grubby, a spin-off from the hugely successful ABC children’s series Dirtgirlworld; Supernatural lesbian drama Jade of Death from producer Taylor Litton-Strain and writer/director Erin Good; and comedy series Method, created and performed by Jerome Velinsky and Tawni Bryant, who also produce and direct.

For more info, go to the Screen Australia site.