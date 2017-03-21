Scarlett Johansson Goes All Predator on Some Poor Dude in the Latest Ghost in the Shell Clip

Well, not long now until Ghost in the Shell hits our screens, and once all the whitewashing controversy and the anime fans shrieking about fidelity to the source* and the fact that the director’s last film was Snow White and the freakin’ Huntsman are put aside, we’ll have the answer to the most important question: is it any good?

Well, here’s a fresh clip to convince us that it’s going to be, recreating an iconic scene from the source material where Major Kusanagi (Scarlett Johansson) whips some poor dude like a rented mule while wearing a light-bending invisibility suit. The fact that the fight takes place in calf-deep water made it extremely impressive in animation – how are we feeling about the live-action version?

Starring the aforementioned ScarJo, Beat Takeshi Kitano, Juliette Binoche, Michael Pitt, Pilou Asbæk, and Kaori Momoi, Ghost in the Shell hits Australian cinemas on March 30, 2017.

*Which, if you’ve ever read the original manga, is hilarious.