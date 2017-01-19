Rough Stuff Trailer

The spirit of The Yankee Zephyr lives on in this new outback adventure.

If you told us this was a re-release of mid-80s video library staple, we would believe you. Rough Stuff looks like it was born in the tail end of the 10BA era, and that’s what we love about it. It’s a rough, rowdy, full tile Aussie adventure flick, and it’s been a while between drinks for that particular subgenre.

Here’s the official synopsis:

“They call them “Rovers” – aimless wanderers and drifters living on the fringes of society in the vast Australian outback, looking to escape their pasts and start anew.

“Buzz (played by Gareth Rickards) has been to damn near every corner of the continent searching for the legendary Stray’s Gold – a haul that will keep him in parts and petrol for the rest of his days. But, just as he is ready to give up, Buzz is approached by Eric (Jamie Kristian), who has come into possession of a map to Stray’s Gold. Eric is happy to part with the map in exchange for passage – he and his activist friends Tori (Hayley Sullivan), Skye (Katie Garfield) and Tom (Adam Horner) want to stage a protest at the site of a new mine from mega mining company Madsen Minerals, headed by nefarious billionaire Daniel Madsen (Robert Babin). To get to the mine unseen, they must travel through the impenetrable Mamuya Valley.

“Seeing as this is his last chance to fulfill his dream, Buzz convinces his ragtag crew of Rovers, Abe and Scraps (Vincent Andriano and Sam Glissan), to follow him on one last quest for the lost gold.

“With their modified off-road rigs piled high, the Rovers and Activists embark on the greatest adventure of their lives. But soon tensions rise and ulterior motives are revealed with exciting off-road chases, daring rescues and amazing discoveries to follow.”

That sounds like a blast. Rough Stuff is in cinemas from March 16, 2017.