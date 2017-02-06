Rough Stuff: A New Aussie Adventure

Action-adventure flicks are about as rare as rocking-horse-you-know-what in this country, which makes the trailer for the new Aussie movie, Rough Stuff, all the more intriguing. With broad humour, interesting plays on the mystique of the Aussie outback, and an engagingly polished look, this feature debut from writer/director, Jonathan Adams, looks like it might just deliver the goods.

Rough Stuff tracks a group of overseas activists who make a dubious deal with a crew of treasure-seeking bushland Rovers skilled at slamming their four-wheel-drives through treacherous Australian terrain. The joint quest is for a legendary lost stash of stolen gold that the activists claim they want to protect from a multinational mining company. The Rovers, meanwhile, just want to pocket the loot themselves. Cue a battle of philosophical wills replete with lots of jokes about the impenetrability of the Aussie accent to offshore outsiders. “This really has been a journey across tough and challenging physical and emotional terrain, but it has been the most exciting adventure of my life,” says Jonathan Adams. Check out his impressive cinematic handiwork below, before the film hits cinemas on March 16.