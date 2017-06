The skux life never ends! Ryan Reynolds has taken to instagram to announce that Julian Dennison, aka Hunt for the Wilderpeople’s Ricky Baker, is joining Josh Brolin, Zazie Beets and Reynolds himself in the cast of Deadpool 2.

Giving Julian Dennison a warm 💀💩L welcome as we stare off into our beautiful future together. #RickyBakerPool #NZ A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on Jun 27, 2017 at 11:17pm PDT

That’s all the news at hand right now. We hope Dennison has fun filming what could well be the second best movie of his nascent career (because nothing beats Wilderpeople).