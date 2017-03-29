A Retired Adelaide Couple Have Helped Save a Rare Film From the Dawn of Sound

Film is a fragile medium. According to Martin Scorsese’s Film Foundation, over half of American films made before 1950, and nine out ten pre-1929 films are simply gone forever, so it’s always exciting when we rediscover a movie we thought consigned to the ash-heap of history.

1930’s Mamba was only the sixth colour talkie and the very first non-musical one. Directed by Albert Rogell for Poverty Row production house Tiffany Pictures, Mamba is an action/drama set in German East Africa at the dawn of World War One, and stars Jan Hersholt, Eleanor Boardman (wife of King Vidor), and Ralph Forbes. It was thought lost since 1932, most likely burned along with the rest of Tiffany’s nitrate stock, which was used in the “burning of Atlanta” sequence in Gone With the Wind.

However, Adelaide couple Murray and Pat Matthews, now 87, saved a 35mm print in 1957 and, thanks to making contact with Hollywood history expert Paul Brennan via the imdb.com message boards, that print has now been restored by the Film Foundation and screened at UCLA’s Billy Wilder Theatre on Saturday, March 18.

The recovered print is now in cold storage, but new 35mm prints can be struck for festival exhibition, and a DVD release is in the planning stages.

Swedish film scholar and early talkies expert Jonas Nordin was also instrumental in the film’s recovery and restoration, painstakingly re-synching the sound. As he explains in his blog here, Australia offers rich pickings for film archaeologists. With Oceania being the end of the distribution line, many prints earmarked for destruction instead were kept by early exhibitors and projectionists.

Mamba itself is an incredibly rare find, and a landmark film in the development of cinema technology. Hopefully wider modern audiences will get a chance to check it out sooner rather than later.