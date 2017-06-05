Radio Birdman Doc Descent into the Maelstrom Gets National Dates

By Travis Johnson
June 5, 2017
The barnstorming rock doc is taking the nation.

Descent into the Maelstrom, Jonathan Sequeira’s exhaustive, celebratory look at the career of the epochal Aussie band, Radio Birdman, is getting a national theatrical release next month, with Living Eyes and Umbrella Entertainment announcing screening dates in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth throughout July.

First, though, comes the Australian premiere at Sydney’s Event Cinemas, George Street, on June 19, followed by a Q&A with original Birdmen Deniz Tek and Pip Hoyle, plus director Jonathan Sequeira, moderated by acclaimed music journalist Murray Engleheart.

Meanwhile, Melbourne gets its special Q&A event screening at Cinema Nova on Sunday, July 2nd, with Deniz Tek.

DESCENT INTO THE MAELSTROM – NATIONAL SCREENINGS 2017

Monday, June 19 – EVENT CINEMAS, GEORGE ST, NSW
World Premiere with Deniz Tek, Pip Hoyle, Jonathan Sequeira post-film Q&A moderated by Murray Engleheart
TICKETS

Sunday, July 2nd – CINEMA NOVA, CARLTON, VIC
Post-film Q&A with Deniz Tek
Ticket details coming soon

SYDNEY – Event Cinemas, George St
7pm, Thursday July 20
9pm, Friday July 21
Matinees on Saturday and Sunday July 22, 23
TICKETS

BRISBANE- Event Cinemas, Myer Centre
7pm, Thursday July 20
9pm, Friday July 21
Matinees on Saturday and Sunday July 22, 23
TICKETS

PERTH – REVELATION FILM FESTIVAL
July 6 – 19
TICKETS

PERTH – Event Cinemas, Innaloo
7pm, Thursday July 20
9pm, Friday July 21
Matinees on Saturday and Sunday July 22, 23
TICKETS

ADELAIDE – GU Film House
Monster Fest Travelling Sideshow 7pm, Friday July 21 – Jonathan in attendance for post-film Q&A
Matinees on Saturday and Sunday July 22, 23
TICKETS

MELBOURNE – Cinema Nova
From July 20th
TICKETS

Comments

    1. Reply
      DescentIntoTheMaelstrom

      Nothing yet, but we will be doing more cities after these, so stay tuned. Quite a few people have requested Darwin, so will definitely try! Follow website/facebook for updates and news on it.

  3. Reply
    David Manning

    Canberra doesn’t deserve Birdman
    but then neither does Adelaide. come back when youre wearing long trousers…

  4. Reply
    Paul

    Surely Palace Electric New Acton (Canberra) would show the film. If not, why not?

  5. Reply
    Ben Steer

    Newcastle ? A great rock & roll city , now inhabited by hundreds and hundreds of inner city Sydney spiders who grew up with that band .
    Population of 800,000! Hey ho ! Let’s go . There’s gonna be a new race

  6. Reply
    Craigo

    Um surf punk has deep origins on the Goldy if you’re up to it RB? The Sunnyboys will attest that Goldy surf punk is alive & well.

    1. Reply
      DescentIntoTheMaelstrom

      Yep, GC on the list of places we want to get the film to, so hang tight for next round of announcements. Was up there not long ago, and seems to be happening. I’m sure Johnny Kannis who is up there would like to do an intro or Q&A.

  8. Reply
    DescentIntoTheMaelstrom

    Last time I looked it was. We have to get cinemas to take us, but we think we can arrange something for Hobart, so working on it at the moment. News of other cities and towns soon.

    1. Reply
      A Roob

      Hobart’s “State Cinema” in North Hobart would be good.
      I know Deniz has a new love of Hobart since 2013 😉

  9. Reply
    EJ Waggedorn

    Be sure to contact the Deckchair Cinema in Darwin as they often screen rockumentaries.

Leave a Comment