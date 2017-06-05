Radio Birdman Doc Descent into the Maelstrom Gets National Dates

The barnstorming rock doc is taking the nation.

Descent into the Maelstrom, Jonathan Sequeira’s exhaustive, celebratory look at the career of the epochal Aussie band, Radio Birdman, is getting a national theatrical release next month, with Living Eyes and Umbrella Entertainment announcing screening dates in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth throughout July.

First, though, comes the Australian premiere at Sydney’s Event Cinemas, George Street, on June 19, followed by a Q&A with original Birdmen Deniz Tek and Pip Hoyle, plus director Jonathan Sequeira, moderated by acclaimed music journalist Murray Engleheart.

Meanwhile, Melbourne gets its special Q&A event screening at Cinema Nova on Sunday, July 2nd, with Deniz Tek.

DESCENT INTO THE MAELSTROM – NATIONAL SCREENINGS 2017

Monday, June 19 – EVENT CINEMAS, GEORGE ST, NSW

World Premiere with Deniz Tek, Pip Hoyle, Jonathan Sequeira post-film Q&A moderated by Murray Engleheart

Sunday, July 2nd – CINEMA NOVA, CARLTON, VIC

Post-film Q&A with Deniz Tek

Ticket details coming soon

SYDNEY – Event Cinemas, George St

7pm, Thursday July 20

9pm, Friday July 21

Matinees on Saturday and Sunday July 22, 23

BRISBANE- Event Cinemas, Myer Centre

7pm, Thursday July 20

9pm, Friday July 21

Matinees on Saturday and Sunday July 22, 23

PERTH – REVELATION FILM FESTIVAL

July 6 – 19

PERTH – Event Cinemas, Innaloo

7pm, Thursday July 20

9pm, Friday July 21

Matinees on Saturday and Sunday July 22, 23

ADELAIDE – GU Film House

Monster Fest Travelling Sideshow 7pm, Friday July 21 – Jonathan in attendance for post-film Q&A

Matinees on Saturday and Sunday July 22, 23

MELBOURNE – Cinema Nova

From July 20th

