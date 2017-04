The latest game from Arkane Studios, who gave us 2016’s Dishonored 2 look to be delivering another genre-crossing masterpiece in the form of Prey. This latest offering feels a bit like Half-Life meets BioShock in space, with an alternate history twist thrown in for good measure. Check out this exclusive hands-on footage from a recent session to prepare for the game’s May 5 release date.

Cut and spliced by Grizwords.