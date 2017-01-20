Power Rangers Trailer

So, this could actually be good. You know, not “surprise upset at the Academy Awards” good, but certainly much better than we might have anticipated. It’s light and charming, they’ve thrown a it of money at the enterprise so we’re not gonna get a rerun of the Jem debacle, and you’ve got Bryan Cranston and Elizabeth Banks classing up the joint a bit.

Which is not to say Power Rangers is likely to win too many converts – there’s a sweet spot when you’re open to being into this whole weird thing, and it’s between ages 9 and 11. Still, if you’re in that zone, or likely to be chaperoning a cinema trip with kids that are, it looks like you won’t be having yourself a completely terrible time.

Power Rangers hits cinemas on March 23, 2017.