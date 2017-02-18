Opinion: Is Silence Weighed Down By Its Underlying Message?

In Martin Scorsese’s passion-project Silence, there is a scene where three men are tied to three crosses. They are left on a shoreline, starving, as the tide comes and nearly drowns them and then slinks back out into the ocean. They are being persecuted for their adherence to Christianity which has been outlawed in 17th century Japan (the film’s setting). One man lasts four days, the others less. Like these men, some viewers will find themselves drowning in the religious overtones Scorsese brings to each and every scene of his 26-years-in-the-making religious epic.

At the heart of the film is the question, how does one hold onto their faith when God is always silent to their prayers? Silence runs just shy of three hours and yet has no room for any other questions than this. In summary, the film focuses on the trials and tribulations of Father Rodriguez (Andrew Garfield) as he attempts to search for Father Ferreira (Liam Neeson), his old mentor, who has apostatised and renounced God during his attempts to bring Christianity to Japan. Along his journey, Rodriguez witnesses the unflinching devotion to his faith and to him by the ‘Hidden Christian’ Japanese, whilst his own devotion wavers.

Though Rodriguez’s struggle is the heart of Silence, several set pieces involving those around him are possibly the most enthralling and heart-wrenching of the film and remind us why Scorsese is a master. Characters don’t just die in this movie; they are dragged through hell and back. It feels like every torture method possible in feudal Japan is depicted, including being drowned in the ocean, being burned alive, beheadings, being slowly bled to death, the method previously mentioned with the crosses, and the most important to the film, psychological torture. The battle for belief is, after all, fought in the mind.

Visually, this is one of Scorsese’s most restrained and powerful films yet. It is also the strongest work by cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto since his Oscar-nominated effort with Ang Lee’s Brokeback Mountain. Prieto transforms Taiwan (the primary shooting location) into a simultaneously lush and emotionally desolate wasteland where every nook and cranny conceals high danger. Scorsese’s typical verve within his filmography is distilled here into raw experience; there are no stylistic tricks. At various points, the visuals echo great Japanese directors such as Akira Kurosawa and Yasujiro Ozu. However, as Scorsese is co-writer of the script with Jay Cocks (Gangs of New York) some of the voice-overs feel lazier and more jarring than in other Scorsese films – voice-overs are a staple of his style.

A student of world cinema, Scorsese brings a true Japanese aesthetic to the production that will have you blown away at the fact that this epic was made for only $40 million U.S., enough to pay for one or maybe two actors alone in a typical Hollywood blockbuster. Each scene is executed with such simplistic brilliance and yet the film is so grounded in its characters that this only heightens your emotional involvement, not distracting from it.

The cast, both American and Japanese, are simply extraordinary. Andrew Garfield and Yōsuke Kubozuka (as the tortured Kichijiro), in particular, give Oscar-worthy performances.

Ultimately, the passion Scorsese drew upon to get this film made is the thing holding it back; the central question. Scorsese said of the film in a recent interview that for Rodriguez “the struggle [was] for the very essence of faith, stripping away everything else around it.” Scorsese too, leaves no room for doubt. The film culminates in Rodriguez finding solace in God again in spite of the toll his religious journey has taken upon him; but why? To a Catholic, such as Scorsese, this ending may seem satisfying or even obvious, but for those lacking in religious conviction and belief, the ending isn’t grounded in any logic previous established within the film. So, despite the challenging and yet riveting two and a half hours that lead up to the film’s final moments, it ultimately asks the audience to accept an act of blind faith.

Silence is in cinemas now.