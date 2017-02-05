No Cruelty on the Set of A Dog’s Purpose

An independent inquiry has given the production the animal harm all clear.

An independent animal cruelty expert has found no evidence of wrongdoing on the set o the upcoming Lasse Hallström film, A Dog’s Purpose.

Controversy stirred when PETA released a video purportedly showing a dog being mistreated in a stunt involving water, but American Humane says that the video was edited to mischaracterise the events.

The animal welfare organisation issued a statement that said, in part:

The findings of the independent investigation confirm that no animals were harmed in those scenes and numerous preventative safety measures were in place.

The investigation and eyewitness reports have brought to light the following facts:

–The video was deliberately edited for the purpose of misleading the public and stoking outrage. In fact, the two scenes shown in the edited video were filmed at different times.

–The first video scene was stopped after the dog showed signs of stress. The dog was not forced to swim in the water at any time.

–A full spectrum of preparation and safety measures were in place, including the following:

–Prior to shooting the scene, safety meetings were held to go over and reinforce safety precautions and protocols.

–The dog was selected for his love of the water, and had been professionally trained and conditioned for the water scenes over the course of six weeks, using positive training techniques.

–In addition to one of American Humane’s Certified Animal Safety Representatives, five experts—including safety specialists and animal handlers—were present to supervise and safeguard the dog throughout the water scene.

–During the last scene, handlers immediately assisted the dog out of the water, at which point he was placed in a warming tent and received an examination that found no signs of stress. Eyewitnesses report that the dog wanted to go back in the water. Still, out of an abundance of caution, American Humane stopped filming of any more scenes with the dog.

–A veterinary checkup was performed last week at the request of American Humane, which confirmed that the dog is healthy.

So now we can all enjoy the reincarnated-dog weepie with a clear conscience. Huzzah!