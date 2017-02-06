New trailer for LIFE

The Jake Gyllenhaal / Ryan Reynolds starrer showcases both the humour and terror that is coming to cinemas soon.

“These creatures wiped out Mars,” says the scientist character played by Ariyon Bakare (Rogue One), before looking like being the first casualty in Life, the sci-fi thriller from the writers of Deadpool and the director of Safe House.

No one will hear them scream as the female alien takes form. The six member crew of the International Space Station who find the first extraterrestrial life on Mars are appropriately played by an internationalist cast including Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation), Hiroyuki Sanada (TV’s The Last Ship, Extant), Olga Dihovichnaya and Alexandre Nguyen.

Expect it in cinemas March 23