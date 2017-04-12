The New Baby Driver Trailer Promises Speed, Guns, and “Radar Love”

We’re already in the bag for Baby Driver because of two simple words: “Edgar” and “Wright”. The British director has been consistently brilliant since he first pinged our radar with his work on the hugely influential Britcom, Spaced, where he married geek nous with an incredibly assured understanding of film grammar and history. That’s also where he buddied up with Simon Pegg and Nick Frost, who he went on to direct in Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, and The World’s End.

They’re not in this one, though – Ansel Elgort is the titular wheelman, working for Kevin Spacey’s criminal mastermind in a gang filled with the likes of Jon Hamm, Jamie Foxx, Jon Bernthal, and Eiza González. This latest look leaves us in now doubt that is a capital A Action movie – there’s a much bigger emphasis on guns here, and we’re sure Wright knows his Chekhov.

This is gonna be great, team. Baby Driver opens in Australia on August 10, 2017.