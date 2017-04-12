The New Atomic Blonde Trailer is All Brutal Action and Smooth ’80s Grooves

“The crown jewel of Her Majesty’s Secret Intelligence Service, Agent Lorraine Broughton (Charlize Theron) is equal parts spycraft, sensuality and savagery, willing to deploy any of her skills to stay alive on her impossible mission. Sent alone into Berlin to deliver a priceless dossier out of the destabilized city, she partners with embedded station chief David Percival (James McAvoy) to navigate her way through the deadliest game of spies.”

Stuntie-turned-director David Leitch cut his teeth on John Wick and is next going to be calling the shots on Deadpool 2, so you know we’re in for some stunning action sequences in this Cold War action thriller. Also on the cards: a pretty bumpin’ soundtrack – that retro-cool thing that Guardians of the Galaxy ushered in is really taking hold, isn’t it? It’s like the first coming of Tarantino all over again.

Atomic Blonde hits Australian cinemas on August 3, 2017.