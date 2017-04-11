New ABC Crime Series Harrow to Shoot in Brisbane and SE Queensland This Year

“Dr. Daniel Harrow is no ordinary forensic pathologist. Brilliant. Unorthodox. And a murderer?

“Harrow’s total disregard for authority and his unfailing empathy for the dead help him solve even the most bizarre of cases. He is driven to give victims a voice, and will bend every rule to get to the truth of what happened to them.

“But when a terrible secret from his own past threatens his family, his career, and himself, Harrow needs all his wit, wile, and forensic genius not to solve a crime, but to keep it buried.

“Darkly funny, totally irreverent, and always surprising, Harrow is an addictive new crime show.”

That’s the synopsis for the new ABC crime series Harrow, which will shoot in Brisbane and south east Queensland from August. Brisbane-based production house Hoodlum are the crew responsible, following on from their successful projects Australia Day (2017), Secrets and Lies (2014), The Strange Calls (2012) and teen series Slide (2011). The series is expected to screen around the world.

Premier and Arts Minister Annastacia Palaszczuk commended the positive effect the production will have on the Queensland film sector. “Harrow, a partnership between ABC Studios International, ABC Australia, and Screen Queensland, is a home-grown thriller that will be seen across the globe. The Queensland Government investment in Harrow through Screen Queensland will deliver job opportunities and skills development for the local screen industry, with broader economic benefits for Queensland. The filming will result in direct expenditure of more than $15 million into Queensland jobs, goods and services and has come to Queensland as a result of the $30 million funding injection over four years I announced for the screen industry last year.”

“The series will also showcase Queensland locations globally, opening the doors to tourists considering where next to visit.”

Sally Riley, ABC Head of Scripted Production said: “The ABC is thrilled to be working with the award-winning team at Hoodlum to bring the complex and compelling Harrow to life. Trying to unravel the mystery and understand just what makes Harrow tick will keep audiences guessing right to the end of this exciting new drama series.”

Harrow will air on the ABC in Australia.