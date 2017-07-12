Namatjira Project Gets a Full Trailer

The father of modern Australian Aboriginal art gets his due, but the battle for his legacy continues.

We posted the teaser for NAIDOC week, but now here’s the full trailer for Namatjira Project, the story of the groundbreaking Indigenous artist, Albert Namatjira.

“Albert Namatjira was a man caught between cultures – paraded as a great Australian, whilst treated with contempt. He was the first Indigenous person to be made a citizen by the Australian Government. The founder of the Indigenous art movement in Australia, his artworks gave many Australians their first glimpses into the outback heart of the country. He was widely celebrated, exhibited globally, and introduced to Queen Elizabeth.

“In 1957 he was imprisoned for something he didn’t do, and in 1959 he died, a broken man. In 1983 the Government sold the copyright to his artworks to an art dealer. Today his family fight for survival, justice and to regain their grandfather’s copyright.

“This is one of Australia’s most potent stories – illuminating the relationship between Indigenous and non-Indigenous people today, in Australia and globally.”

What’s striking about the trailer is how it illustrate’s Australia’s rather cynical handling of Namatjira once he achieved financial success, making him a citizen because, as one commentator opines, “You can’t be taxed if you’re part of the flora and fauna.” The film looks like it’ll be focusing on the Namatjira family’s ongoing attempts to wrest back the copyright for his work, which lends the proceedings a certain timeliness; this isn’t just a look back into the past, but an ongoing and concurrent struggle.

Namatjira Project is set to play the Melbourne International Film Festival, the Brisbane International Film Festival, and a general release in September.