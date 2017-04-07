The Mind is Mutable in the Trailer for the Chinese Sci-Fi Thriller, Battle of Memories

The new Chinese SF movie Battle of Memories from director Leste Chen (The Great Hypnotist, 20 Once Again) is delving into Philip K. Dick territory by way of Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.

Details are thin on the ground, but here’s the official synopsis:

“What will happen if your brain locates a memory that doesn’t belong to you? In 2025, the memory-manipulation operation has been popularized across the world. Feng, a prestigious novelist (Huang Bo), deletes the memory of his failed marriage. But when he tries to recover the lost memories, he finds himself in the mind of a serial killer. He reaches out to police officer Shen (Duan Yihong) and when they begin to solve the case together, a conspiracy surfaces.”

It looks like a low budget affair, so hopefully that means it trades in ideas rather than spectacle. It hits cinemas on April 27, 2017 via China Lion.