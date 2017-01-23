Milla Jovovich Explains the Resident Evil Series

Are you a little fuzzy on the plot machinations of the Resident Evil series? Have you forgotten the connective tissue that gets us from an underground bioweapons lab to a desert plagued with undead crows to whatever was going on in RE5? Is the whole thing just a series of catsuits and headshots to you?

You’re not alone.

But thankfully, we’ve got star, Milla Jovovich, on hand to walk us through the preceding episodes, leaving us all primed for the sixth and final* film this Thursday. Take it away, Milla!

*probably