MIFF Adds 35 Cannes Films to Program

The Melbourne International Film Festival today announced 35 films from this year’s Cannes Film Festival that are joining the MIFF program.

MIFF will showcase the best of Cannes for Australian audiences, including the Palme d’Or winning satirical drama The Square from Swedish director Ruben Öslund (Force Majeure) and staring Elisabeth Moss (Mad Men).

Other award-winners include BPM, the Grand Jury Prize and Queer Palm winner about AIDS activism in the 1990s and Loveless, the Jury Prize winner from Russian director Andrey Zvyaginstev about a marriage in collapse. A Man of Integrity, the winner of the Un Certain Regard prize for young talent, is also playing.

More films to watch out for are Yorgas Lanthimos’s The Killing of a Sacred Deer, starring Nicole Kidman and Colin Farrell in a modernised version of an ancient Greek morality play, and Wonderstruck, starring Julianne Moore and written by Brian Selznick, based on his own book of the same name.

Buzzed about films that are also screening are German director Fatih Akin’s In the Fade, which sees Diane Kruger as a mother dealing with the death of her Kurdish husband and son in a neo-Nazi hate crime. The performance gave Kruger the best actress award at Cannes; and the Robert Pattinson-led heist thriller Good Time that has generated a lot of comments online for Pattinson’s appearance in the film.

With the addition of these films the lineup for the Melbourne International Film Festival is already over 60 films. Last year’s festival featured 344 films over 18 days.

MIFF runs from 3-20 of August, and the full lineup will be announced on July 11. Tickets go on sale to the general public on July 14 , with a presale available for MIFF members.

In addition to the films above, MIFF is also screening: Happy End, Let the Sunshine In, Lover for a Day, Faces Places, The Venerable W, A Man of Integrity, Tehran Taboo, I Am Not a Witch, Marline the Murderer in Four Acts, April’s Daughter, Nothingwood, Western, Brigsby Bear, Oh Lucy, Top of the Lake: China Girl, Patti Cake$, Claire’s Camera, 24 Frames, Radiance, A Ciambra, Jupiter’s Moon, A Prayer Before Dawn, Blade of the Immortal, Closeness, Beauty and the Dogs, Until the Birds Return, Los Perros and A Gentle Creature.

For more on MIFF head to their website.