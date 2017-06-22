Melbourne Webfest “Pitch iview” Shortlist Announced

Held on 1 July at the State Library of Victoria, Pitch iview is a joint initiative from Melbourne Webfest and ABC iview designed to give emerging online content creators the chance to have their ideas heard by a live audience and a panel of industry professionals.

This year over 70 submissions on the theme ‘Everyone’s Invited’ were received, and now 15 of these have =made the shortlist cut. The lucky creatives will have just two minutes to pitch their original web series ideas to Sally O’Donoghue (Manager, ABC iview), Brett Sleigh (Executive Producer ABC TV Fiction), Imogen Banks (Producer, Endemol Shine), Alicia Brown (Development and Investment Manager, Film Victoria) and Christopher Leone (LA based filmmaker). Maria Angelico (Footballer Wants a Wife, Movement) is on MC duties.

In addition, five wildcard entries will be invited to pitch on the spot during the event along with the shortlisted 15, based on Webfest guest submissions via twitter.

The winning pitcher will score $5,000 for script development and the opportunity to work with ABC iview. The cash prize will cover travel and accommodation to Marseille WebFest to attend their screenwriting residency from 16 – 21 October in conjunction with the 7th annual Marseille WebFest.

And the shortlisted projects are:

“Thomas’ Wake” by Christopher Talbot

“Salty” by Shannan Lim

“Pandora’s Costume Box” by Alice Tovey

“Homeless Patrol” by Fredricka Arthur

“Abdul’s” by Masoud Varjavandi

“Gravy Boat” by Josh Futcher

“Things My Mum Says” by Michael Whyntie

“Waiting” by Tim Potter

“Food Porn” by Brigitte Jarvis

“This Island Nation” by Belinda Dean

“A Fine Man” by Jessica Budin

“Band of the Dead” by Jake Kohler

“Poppy the Elephant” by Holly Hargreaves

“Zaroville” by Ruby Schmidt

“Between The Wars” by Warwick Holt

For more info on this and the rest of the goings-on at Melbourne Webfest, hit up the official site.