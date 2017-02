Greig Fraser won for his work on the adoption drama Lion at the American Society of Cinematographers’ 31st annual Outstanding Achievement Awards over the weekend, beating out James Laxton (Moonlight), Linus Sandgren (La La Land), Rodrigo Prieto (Silence), and Bradford Young (Arrival).

This certainly bodes well for the film’s Oscar chances, where it is competing against the same slate in the same category.

