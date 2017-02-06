Lion Continues Breaking Records

The Oscar nominated film is #1 at the Australian Box Office for the third consecutive weekend.

Remember that little film Crocodile Dundee back in the ‘80s? Well, Lion, See-Saw Films’ inspirational story about an adopted Tasmanian young man who tracks his birth family back to a small village in India using Google Earth, has just become the first local film since Croc to top the Australian box office three weekends in a row!

Lion now sits at a cumulative box office of $16.3million and well on the way to becoming one of the biggest Australian films of all time*.

To date, Lion has grossed $70million and on Friday expanded in the US to over 1,800 screens off the back of its 6 Oscar nominations.

“The best thing about Lion‘s continued success is that it is an Australian true story that Australians have embraced,” said Richard Payten and Andrew Mackie from Australian distributor Transmission Films. “We are getting continual feedback that sessions at cinemas are selling out.”

* Top five highest grossing Australian films of all time: