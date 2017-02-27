Lion and Rogue One Break Box Office Records

Lion, the highly regarded drama based on Saroo Brierly’s memoir, is now the eighth-highest grossing Australian film of all time at the Australian box office. As of February 23, the film has taken a total of $23,444,513, putting it ahead of both Strictly Ballroom ($21,760,400) and Mad Max: Fury Road ($21,685,344).

Directed by Garth Davis (making his feature debut) and written by Luke Davies, Lion tells the story of Brierly’s attempts to find his birth parents in his native India. It stars Dev Patel, Nicole Kidman, David Wenham and Rooney Mara.

Meanwhile, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story has climbed to the number seven position on the All Time Box Office ladder, its haul of $51,169,720 putting it ahead of Skyfall ($49,009,485), Return of the King ($49,370,354), and, embarrassingly, Shrek 2 ($50,388,327).

The big takeaway here is that back in 2004 we all liked a movie with a theme song by Smashmouth way, way, too much. And congratulations to Transmission (Lion) and Disney (Star Wars) on their success.