La La Land Cleans Up at the Golden Globes

Damien Chazelle’s gorgeous paean to tinsel town, La La Land, took home a record seven Golden Globes at today’s ceremony, proving if nothing else that Hollywood loves movies about Hollywood. The musical love story scooped up Best Motion Picture: Musical or Comedy, Best Director, Musical or Comedy (Damien Chazelle), Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy (Emma Stone), Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy (Ryan Gosling), Best Song (City of Stars), Best Score and Best Screenplay.

Over in drama town, Best Motion Picture went to Moonlight, Best Actor to Casey Affleck for Manchester by the Sea, and Best Actress to Isabelle Huppert for Elle.

Donald Glover’s Atlanta won Best TV Comedy, with the former Community star taking home Best Actor in a Comedy, while Tracee Ellis-Ross won Best Actress – Comedy for Black-ish. The Crown won Best Drama, with Billy Bob Thornton awarded Best Actor – Drama for Goliath and Claire Foy winning Best Actress – Drama for The Crown.

For the full list of winners, head over to the official site.