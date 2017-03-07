David Wenham joins Wake in Fright

Kriv Stenders’ Wake in Fright Begins Shooting, Adds David Wenham and Sean Keenan

By Travis Johnson
March 7, 2017
Have a start of production, mate?

The new adaptation of Kenneth Cook’s searing novel, Wake in Fright – which we have been told in no uncertain terms is not a remake of Ted Kotcheff’s indelible ’70s effort, has begun filming. Sean Keenan, no stranger to, er, “re-imaginings” of seminal Australian texts since his role in Puberty Blues, has nabbed the key role of John Grant, the young schoolteacher who gets dragged into a maelstrom of booze, violence and aggression in the blistering outback flyspeck town of Bundanyabba.

Also jumping on board is David Wenham, taking an as-yet-unspecified role that sees him join the likes of Caren Pistorius, Gary Sweet, Alex Dimitriades, Robyn Malcolm, Lee Jones, Anna Samson, Hannah Frederiksen, and Jada Alberts.

Filming will take place in Sydney and Broken Hill, with the two part production expected to air on Ten later this year.

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
E-mail

Comments

  1. Reply
    cranky

    turn it up, not a remake pull the other leg it plays jinglebells. not a remake but it’s based on the novel.

    1. Reply
      Stork 2 it's time

      it’s a remake it’s a remake it’s a remake it’s a remake, gret cast thought but couldn’t they use them for an original production like les darcy, dave sands, zen do kai history, Tjandamurra,Albert Namatjira,driver the story of a dog who went to the first world war
      and was a mascot and survived both the war and attempts by
      ships captain and authorities to try and kill him. weary dunlop,fitzgerlad enquiry

Leave a Comment