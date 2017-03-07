Kriv Stenders’ Wake in Fright Begins Shooting, Adds David Wenham and Sean Keenan

The new adaptation of Kenneth Cook’s searing novel, Wake in Fright – which we have been told in no uncertain terms is not a remake of Ted Kotcheff’s indelible ’70s effort, has begun filming. Sean Keenan, no stranger to, er, “re-imaginings” of seminal Australian texts since his role in Puberty Blues, has nabbed the key role of John Grant, the young schoolteacher who gets dragged into a maelstrom of booze, violence and aggression in the blistering outback flyspeck town of Bundanyabba.

Also jumping on board is David Wenham, taking an as-yet-unspecified role that sees him join the likes of Caren Pistorius, Gary Sweet, Alex Dimitriades, Robyn Malcolm, Lee Jones, Anna Samson, Hannah Frederiksen, and Jada Alberts.

Filming will take place in Sydney and Broken Hill, with the two part production expected to air on Ten later this year.