The new Aussie thriller, Killing Ground, will make its NSW premiere in Coffs Harbour this Friday, January 13, as part of the Screenwave International Film Festival. Star Aaron Glenane will be in attendance.

Glenane stars alongside Aaron Pedersen (Mystery Road), Harriet Dyer (Ruben Guthrie), Ian Meadows (Scare Campaign) and Maya Stange (Wolf Creek) in what has been described as a ruthlessly hard-edged survival thriller.

For info and tickets, head over to the SWIFF site.