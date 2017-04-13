Kathryn Bigelow and John Boyega Head to Detroit

The film formerly known as Untitled Kathryn Bigelow Project not only has a name now, it has a whole spankin’ new trailer. Detroit sees the lauded director, who became the first woman to win a Best Director Oscar for The Hurt Locker (and beat her ex-husband, James Cameron, to boot) tackling the 1967 Detroit Riots, which were kicked off by the single most documented instance of police brutality in American history.

Set against the backdrop of the devastating Detroit riots that took place over five days in the Summer of 1967, after police raided an unlicensed bar in the city’s Near West Side. The confrontation between the police and citizens quickly turned violent, to the point where the Governor was forced to call in the National Guard. When the riots were all over, 43 people were dead, hundreds were injured, thousands were arrested, and many of the city’s buildings had been destroyed. As a result, the riots are widely known as one of the largest citizen uprisings in the United States’ history.

John Boyega, John Krasinski, Will Poulter, and Anthony Mackie star. While there’s no firm date yet, Detroit will be in cinemas later this year.