Judy Davis Joins Aaron Pederson for the Mystery Road TV Series

Aaron Pederson will return as Indigenous detective Jay Swann in a six part Mystery Road television series. Rachel Perkins (Jasper Jones) will take over directing duties from creator Ivan Sen, who will be executive producing alongside Kym Goldsworthy. Michaeley O’Brien, Steven McGregor, Kodie Bedford, Jon Bell and Tim Lee are on writing duties.

The ABC series will be shot in Western Australia’s Kimberley region and sees Swann “…assigned to investigate the mysterious disappearance of two young farm hands on an outback cattle station. One is a local Indigenous footy hero, and the other a backpacker. Working with local cop Emma James (Judy Davis), Jay’s investigation uncovers a past injustice that threatens the fabric of the whole community.”

ABC TV Head of Drama Sally Riley said, “The ABC is thrilled to have the immense talents of the extraordinary Judy Davis and Aaron Pedersen in this brand new series of the iconic Australian film Mystery Road. This series promises to be a landmark event for 2018.”

Hard to argue with.