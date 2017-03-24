John Wick 2 Finds A New Home As Studiocanal Signs Distro Deal With Lionsgate’s Summit Entertainment

American production house Lionsgate and French production and distribution company Studiocanal have inked a new agreement which will see the latter take over distribution of films from Lionsgate’s Summit Entertainment label in Australia and New Zealand. Among the upcoming title affected are The Shack, starring Sam Worthington and Octavia Spencer; Robin Hood with Jamie Foxx and Taron Egerton; Granite Mountain, featuring Josh Brolin, Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller, Jeff Bridges and Taylor Kitsch; Kin, starring Jack Reynor, James Franco and Zoë Kravitz; and John Wick: Chapter 2.

This does not affect John Wick‘s release date, which is still set for May, but the hotly-anticipated action sequel is still slated for a theatrical release.

This is only the latest step in Studiocanal’s expansion into the Australasian market, following on from the recent announcement of their development fund for Australian and New Zealand projects. It seems clear that the French outfit is keen to stake out a large share of the local market, and is now well positioned to get both European and north American product in front of Australian audiences.