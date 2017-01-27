John Wick: Chapter 2 “Suited Up” Clip

It’s not just the guns, it’s the slick ensemble that sets Keanu Reeves’ stony-faced killing machine apart. In this new clip from the upcoming (but currently undated! Come on, Australia!) John Wick: Chapter 2, we see our man getting fitted out for a new suit, complete with optional extras for the killer on the go.

As an added extra, check out the below clip that details the preparation and training that went into the stunt work and action sequences. If nothing else, it’s clear that Keanu is having the time of his goddamn life – just look how happy he is! Bless.