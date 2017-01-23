James Cameron Mulls Over a Return to the Terminator Franchise

Painful truth time: there have been more bad Terminator films than good ones, and the most recent, intended to set us up for a whole new trilogy, was a laughably bad garbage fire of a film. The original is still the best, T2 is one of the greatest sequels ever made, and everything after that ranges from embarrassing (the star-shaped sunglasses in Rise of the Machines) to “march yourself into the ocean with pockets full of rocks” (SkyNet is an app!).

Still, it’s possible that all they were missing was a very special secret ingredient: one Mr James Cameron, who is due to regain some rights to his career-forging property in the appropriately cyberpunk year of 2019. What’s more, he has plans, according to Deadline:

“He’ll be back! James Cameron, who regains certain rights to his prized creation The Terminator in 2019, is godfathering a new iteration of the film that might finally get it right in drawing a close in the battle between humans and Skynet. Sources said that Cameron, whose copyright reversion happens 35 years after the release of the 1984 classic, is in early talks with Deadpool director and VFX wiz Tim Miller to direct a reboot and conclusion of one of cinema’s great science fiction tales.”

Apparently this is just one of a number of preliminary moves, with the plan being to get a bunch of top SF writers around a table and spitball how to rescue the now rather moribund series from its own terrible excesses (and shotgun marriage to the PG rating, one would hope).

A pinch of salt is appropriate here. For one thing, 2019 is going to be peak Avatar time for Big Jim, so expect the wheels to turn slowly on a new Terminator. For another, the continuity of the series is so utterly broken that, even though it’s possible to engineer some kind of justifiable continuation of the series, rigging one that makes some kind of sense and thematic and narrative resonance is a fool’s errand. The best course of action would be to scrub the field and start again, which would probably mean a PG rated remake of The Terminator – which would suck. Still, let’s see how this plays out.