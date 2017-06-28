Jacqueline McKenzie and Myles Pollard Step Through The Gateway

“A particle physicist grieving over the loss of her husband in a car crash uses a revolutionary machine to bring him back, with dire consequences for her family.”

That’s your precis for The Gateway, the latest offering from WA genre exponent John V. Soto (Crush, Needle, The Reckoning). The new teaser trailer indicates that the physicist, Jane Chandler (Jacqueline McKenzie) uses some kind of parallel universe gizmo to bring back her husband, Matt (Myles Pollard) – or at least a version of him. We’re sure that’ll work out just fine for all concerned.

No word of a release date yet, but late 2017 seems like a safe bet.