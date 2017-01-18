Injustice 2 Duality Trailer

Even more heroes come together to kick the spit out of each other in the sequel to smash hit beat 'em up.

You know, judging from the way Warners runs its DC Comics movie franchise, in retrospect there was no need for Injustice to justify its heroes vs heroes premise by having Superman go nuts and turn tyrant – these guys will do their level best to flat-out murder each other at the drop of a hat. Of course, the “Press X to yell ‘Martha!'” option would end a lot of fights too quickly, but we digress…

Ahem. Hark to the tale of Injustice 2, which sees all new characters thrown into the mix, plus the promise of delving into some dark territory with Batman fighting Robin, Supergirl pounding on Wonder Woman, and basically every character going knuckles-on with every other character. So, every fighting game ever. It looks like fun, though.

Injustice 2 hits on March 17, 2017, on PS4 and Xbox One.