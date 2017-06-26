Idris Elba, Matthew McConaughey, and Stephen King Talk The Dark Tower

Feeling a bit confused about The Dark Tower, the epic modern fantasy coming our way later this year? Here’s stars Idris Elbe (Roland the Last Gunslinger) and Matthew McConaughey (the Man in Black), plus original scribe Stephen King (you wouldn’t know him) to break down some of the key concepts for you.

It’s all looking pretty good to us, although some fans have been screaming blue murder about perceived differences to King’s sprawling book series. To which we say: wait and see, and even if they fumble the ball, it’s a poor man who can’t derive some pleasure from Big Dris’s trick-shooting.

Also starring Tom Taylor, Claudia Kim, Fran Kranz, Abbey Lee and Jackie Earle Haley, directed by Nikolaj Arcel, The Dark Tower is in cinemas from August 17, 2017.