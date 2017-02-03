Here, Have A Bunch of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Pics

This is gonna be so much fun!

USA Today landed a whole bunch of new pics from Marvel’s hotly anticipated Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 – and here they are:

Looks like the gang’s all here, plus we get a look at Plom Klementieff’s Mantis, sporting a fetching set of antennae. And Michael Rooker’s Yondu is back, looking badass AF. Everything’s better with Yondu – you should set that as your desktop background now.

Sadly, no sign of Kurt Russell’s Ego the Living Planet, but we can’t have everything.

GOTGv2 hits Australian cinemas on April 27, 2017.