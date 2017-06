Australian Michael Gracey helms, and Hugh Jackman stars, with Zac Efron, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Michelle Williams and a bearded lady in support, if this first taste of the film is anything to go by, then this story about PT Barnum, who invented showbiz through his world conquering circus, is more Moulin Rouge homage than your traditional Hollywood rendering of true life stories.

You’ll have to wait until Boxing Day to find out.