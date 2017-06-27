Go Behind the Horror in the Kiwi Documentary, Spookers

Just outside Auckland lies the biggest haunted house in the southern hemisphere. Located in and around a former psychiatric hospital, Spookers is a terrific and terrifying descent into madness, staffed by a knockabout fraternity of part time performers, outsiders all, who have all found a kind of family within the blood-spattered walls of the institution.

Director Florian Habicht (Pulp: A Film About Life, Death and Supermarkets, Love Story) gives us a warm, humourous and humane look at the faces under the greasepaint and corn syrup, taking us inside a community like no other in this unique documentary.

Spookers is playing at Revelation Film Festival in July and MIFF in August.